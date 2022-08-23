‘Resident Evil’ director Shinji Mikami wants to make his own game

Tango Gameworks founder and Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami has said that he wants to make his own game and also change development culture.

In a new discussion on the official Biohazard YouTube channel with Resident Evil 7‘s executive producer Jun Takeuchi, Mikami shared his hopes for the future, explaining that he wants to make “sustainably developed games” that will change the industry’s culture (via VGC).

“This is something I haven’t really been able to do yet,” Mikami said. “I wanted to make a new sort of game for the younger generation of developers with sustainable development practices. What’s it called… a Sustainable Development Goals game.”

Advertisement

Mikami is referring to the Sustainable Development Goals which were created by the United Nations in 2015 and features 17 goals. Goal eight in particular refers to the aim to “promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.”

“So I want to make sustainably developed games,” Mikami continued. “The most important thing is probably the acceptance of game development culture.

“You change your processes based on results. You get good results, you adopt the system, but changing culture is more difficult. I want to create that kind of culture, that’s one of the things I want to do. Even if I retire, I’ll have achieved one goal with Tango Gameworks.”

Shinji Mikami also went on to express his other career goal, stating that he wants to make his own game, and that the team at Tango is “preparing for that.”

“We haven’t properly made the game I want yet, and once we’ve done that… well, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” he added. “If I can make it happen, I want to make it happen. I want to make something.”

Advertisement

In other news, Capcom originally wanted Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to be a live service game with microtransactions.