‘Resident Evil’ producer leaves Capcom after 13 years, joins Bungie

Resident Evil producer Peter Fabiano has left developer Capcom after 13 years at the studio.

Fabiano, who had also been the Senior Manager of the Global Research & Development at Capcom, was often a face for the promotion of the Resident Evil series and appeared in various interviews and showcases. The producer had also been featured as a character in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard as Peter Walken.

The industry veteran has since announced that he will join Bungie, best known for developing the original Halo trilogy and the Destiny franchise, and will take on a role as a production manager.

“Hard to write this best so I’ve decided to keep it simple: Thank you everyone at Capcom for allowing me to grow together with you over the past 13 years,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m thankful and will cherish the experience forever.”

Thanks to everyone both in and outside the studio that have supported me over the years. I’ve taken a new position at Bungie working with some great people and continuing my journey. “Eyes up guardian.” — Peter Fabiano (@PFabiano) May 29, 2021

In other Resident Evil news, the latest instalment in the series, Resident Evil Village, was released earlier this month. The game has reportedly already surpassed the Resident Evil 3 Remake in units sold since.

Capcom said in a recent investor relations press release that the latest title in the horror franchise has shipped more than 4million units worldwide, well over RE3R’s cumulative 3.6million units as of January this year.

In a glowing four-star review, NME’s Jordan Oloman called Resident Evil Village a “memorable and fiendishly fun” spin on the long-running franchise. “The rich characters, performances and general aesthetics are more than enough to smooth the peaks and valleys over its 10-hour runtime,” he added.