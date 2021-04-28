‘Resident Evil Re:Verse’ no longer launching with ‘Resident Evil Village’

Capcom has delayed the release of online multiplayer Resident Evil Re:Verse, which is supposed to celebrate the Resident Evil series’ 25th anniversary.

The news first broke via an email to “Resident Evil ambassadors” seen by GameSpot. The official game site has since added that the title will launch in “Summer 2021”.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was first announced in January’s Resident Evil showcase. The online multiplayer game allows players to play as characters from across the Resident Evil universe.

Advertisement

During its reveal, it was confirmed that the Resident Evil Re:Verse would be free for anyone who purchased Resident Evil Village. Many had assumed that the two titles would launch together, similar to Resident Evil: Resistance being bundled with the Resident Evil 3 remake.

However, according to VGC, a Capcom spokesperson clarified that a launch window for Resident Evil Re:Verse had not actually been previously communicated.

The game had a public online test earlier in April but Capcom temporarily suspended the beta after encountering matchmaking issues. Two different betas were held later in the month but only for PC.

Resident Evil Village meanwhile is still on track for its May 7 release. PlayStation players have already had the chance to try out two time-limited demos set in the village and castle respectively.

Following player feedback, the final multi-platform Resident Evil Village demo window has been extended by a week, including past the game’s launch date.