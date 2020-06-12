‘Resident Evil Village’ confirmed, coming to next-gen consoles

The long-rumoured Resident Evil Village finally got its official reveal during Sony’s PlayStation 5 The Future Of Gaming event on June 11.

The game is set to take place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and features the return of protagonist Ethan Winters for another dose of horror. Chris Redfield – a recurring character within the franchise – will also return. His arrival will kick-start a chain of events and bring Ethan to a snow-covered village.

Resident Evil Village also brings back the first-person perspective of its predecessor, further deviating away from the series roots of third-person survival. The trailer presents an assortment of new sights for the series, including witches and werewolves, but retains the series’ roots of survival horror.

Watch the full announcement trailer here.

Resident Evil Village will launch on the PS5 sometime in 2021. Capcom also announced the game will be heading to Xbox Series X and PC as well.

Rumours regarding a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard were sparked earlier this year when several details were leaked by Resident Evil fansite Biohazardcast. Those rumours have been confirmed in the latest announcement from Capcom.

Outside of Resident Evil Village, plenty of other announcements were also made during Sony PlayStation’s The Future Of Gaming event. This includes a sequel to Horizon Forbidden West – a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn – and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both of which will be coming to the PS5.

During the event, fans were also given a glimpse of the upcoming PlayStation 5. There will be two different versions of the console: the standard edition and a digital-only version. No price or release date has been announced yet.