‘Resident Evil Village’ ships 3million units in its first week

Resident Evil Village has shipped over 3million units worldwide, Capcom has announced.

In a press release, Capcom announced that the latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise has shipped over 3million units since its launch on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The release also noted that Resident Evil 7 had shipped a total of 8.5million units since its release in January 2017, meaning the franchise has now shipped over 100million units since the first Resident Evil game was released for the original PlayStation in 1995.

This news comes shortly after Capcom announced that Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise had shipped over 5million within two weeks of its launch date.

Monster Hunter is Capcom’s second best selling franchise to date, having shipped over 70million units in total.

In NME’s four-star review of Resident Evil Village, Jordan Oloman said that the game “successfully grafts the franchise’s knack for puzzle box environments into an open-world format, complete with sinister sound design, remarkable graphics and morbid new monsters.”

After its release, Resident Evil Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda has said that the game was designed to be less scary than Resident Evil 7, as it was designed to be something that “anybody can feel comfortable jumping in and playing”.

Explaining further, Kanda said: “We eased up on the tension curve [in Resident Evil Village] relative to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, so that players aren’t in constant fear.”

Capcom are set to release a second expansion for Monster Hunter Rise at the end of May. The expansion will complete the game’s village storyline, and add new content.

The first content pack that released added a range of new Apex Monsters and Elder Dragons to the game, including series regulars Chameleos, Kushala Daora, and Tesotra.