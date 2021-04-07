Respawn confirms new ‘Apex Legends’ game modes

Apex Legends developer Respawn has confirmed that non-battle royale modes will head to the free-to-play first-person multiplayer shooter later this year.

Revealed yesterday (April 6) during the latest monthly Respawn Response video, Design Director Jason McCord discussed the team’s goals throughout 2020.

Touching on new content for Apex Legends, McCord mentioned the team’s focus for season nine and the plans to introduce new gameplay modes.

McCord didn’t disclose what the mode may be, but emphasised that it was a high priority for the team: “Currently, Apex Legends is strictly a battle royale, but we’ve built these characters and a world that I think players really want to be in, even if they don’t love battle royales.”

He added: “At a really high level, that’s something that we want to focus on solving this year. Providing other ways to play the game.”

Data miners uncovered audio files in March that specifically referenced an arena, which could be one of the modes McCord is alluding to.

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier recently confirmed that Titanfall content will arrive during season nine.

Leaks suggested a character called Blisk who has the power to summon Titans using their ultimate could arrive. Grenier didn’t comment on the specific leak, but said that “Titanfall is very much a part of the universe”.

Elsewhere, Respawn Entertainment announced earlier this week that it intends to fix the ongoing issues with Titanfall’s PC multiplayer.

Titanfall still struggles with DDOS (Digital Denial of Service) attacks which affect its multiplayer functions. The developer tweeted that “help is coming ASAP” and that it is “aware of ongoing DDOS attacks”.