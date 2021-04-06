Respawn finally respond to ongoing ‘Titanfall’ multiplayer issues

Respawn Entertainment have announced that they are intending to fix the ongoing issues with Titanfall‘s PC multiplayer.

Years after launch Titanfall still struggles with DDOS (Digital Denial of Service) attacks which have been affecting its multiplayer. The developer tweeted that “help is coming ASAP” and that they are “aware of ongoing DDOS attacks”.

The PC version released in 2016, and became a target for DDOS attacks in 2019, eventually rendering it unplayable. The release of the game on Steam in 2020 saw a new light shone on the issue, as the game received overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Responses on Reddit confirm that the DDOS attacks, suspected to be the work of one dedicated hacker, have also been affecting Titanfall 2. Reddit user “Opening-Error” writes: “The person DDoSing the Titanfall 1 servers have also been targeting Titanfall 2 streamers and booting them out of matches.”

The Titanfall community also pointed out that the culprits behind the attacks were targeting “charity streams for mental health” and believe that the response from Respawn may be due to this.

Just a heads up that this DDoSer is now attacking charity streams for mental health. It's really wild that we're this small community in this tiny corner of the internet and still dealing with stuff like this. No one deserves this.@EA @EAHelp @Respawn @Titanfallgame — Iniquity/Derek (@Iniqu1ty) April 2, 2021

Despite the largely positive response to the news, players of Apex aren’t happy due to ongoing issues with the game’s servers. One user replied saying “the devs haven’t ONCE addressed the ddos attacks on Apex. That’s what people are upset about.”

The devs haven’t ONCE addressed the ddos attacks on apex. That’s what people are upset about. They’re addressing them on a game that has a very small player base and not on a game that has a very large player base. We just want the devs to acknowledge that it’s a problem. — therecoveringproblemchild (@MemeDaddyBae) April 6, 2021

Respawn have recently confirmed that Season 9 of Apex Legends is set to receive a “ton” of Titanfall content. Senior writer Ashely reed spoke during a Twitch Panel hosted by BrownGirlGamerCode: “Apex is what happens after the war, like what is life like in this place?

“We’re trying to integrate Titanfall into that, because Titanfall’s very much a part of the universe.”

In May 2020, Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella said that “there’s nothing currently in development” for the future of Titanfall as a series. He added that he would “personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen”.