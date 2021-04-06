Respawn respond to bug affecting PlayStation versions of ‘Apex Legends’

An issue with Apex Legends is causing players to lose progress on PlayStation versions of the game.

Respawn Entertainment have let players know they are aware of two separate issues with the game, one of which is specifically affecting players on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game.

In a tweet on April 5, Respawn confirmed that they are investigating reports of players “losing unlocks after changing the mail associated with their EA account” whilst also noting a similar bug is affecting PS4 players.

In a follow up tweet they write: “To clarify: The PS4 account progress bug is a similar but separate issue, and doesn’t appear to be connected to the email/account-linking issue.”

The issue was brought up on the Apex Legends Reddit page, and at the time of writing has received over 15,000 upvotes and 800 comments, as many players are reporting they are affected by the issues.

According to Respawn’s twitter account, the fix for the error is under progress at the moment and players should be having their data restored from backup over the next few days.

For players whose data was on the affected database shard, we will be restoring their progress to a backup from April 5 at ~18:00 UTC — Respawn (@Respawn) April 6, 2021

Respawn’s response to this issue comes shortly after they have announced they are working on a fix for the ongoing server issues that have been affecting Titanfall since 2019.

Both games are set in the same universe, and in a recent Twitch Panel, with Game Director Chad Grenier and Senior Writer Ahsley Reed confirming that crossovers from Titanfall would be coming to Apex Legends future.

Grenier said that “Next season, Season 9, you’re actually going to see a ton of Titanfall coming back into the game in one way or another.” Respawn currently has no plans to incorporate Titans properly into Apex Legends at this point.