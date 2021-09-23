Respawn suggests that ‘Titanfall’ hasn’t been forgotten

Respawn has amended a statement made in a live stream that suggested Titanfall wasn’t being worked on.

In a recent live stream, Respawn’s community coordinator dashed hopes of an upcoming Titanfall game. However, once the quote was reported, Respawn took to Twitter to suggest that something Titanfall related could be in development without providing any details.

Initially, community coordinator Jason Garza was asked for comments on Titanfall, to which he responded, “Don’t get your hopes up, man. I’ve said this before. We don’t have anything in [the] works. There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.” He added that Respawn is still improving the current Titanfall games servers, as they are often affected by hackers.

Advertisement

After this quote became widespread, Respawn took to Twitter, saying, “Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds…”

This suggests that Titanfall will have some future, but what form that takes and when fans can expect to see it remains uncertain.

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds… — Respawn (@Respawn) September 23, 2021

The hopes of Titanfall 3 news were spurred by an NVIDIA leak which had a list of theoretical games coming to the GeForce Now service. Among others, the list included Titanfall 3, but the list has since been debunked as an internal test.

Respawn has recently said that Titanfall 2’s security vulnerability isn’t a problem for players. A bug allowed players to execute local code from servers which caused players to warn others to uninstall the game for their safety.

Respawn has investigated the claim and found that the issue is not as severe as it seemed, saying: “An Update: We’re still investigating this issue, but our engineers believe that we’re dealing with a simple exploit that can be used to crash games. We do not believe there are any more serious risks to affected players or their machines. We’ll update again as we learn more.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, an unboxing video for the upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED has been released, giving fans a first look at the updated console.