Retro action RPG ‘Infernax’ gets Valentine’s Day release

Developer Berzerk Studio has revealed the release date for its upcoming 8bit-style action title Infernax, with the hellish adventure launching on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The release date was revealed in the tongue-in-cheek trailer below, which not only showcases Infernax’s mix of combat and RPG-style quests but also boasts a soundtrack that flips between exciting chiptune music and Valentine-appropriate smooth jazz.

The game follows the heroic Alcedor, who returns from a brutal battle to find his home overrun by demonic forces. While it takes inspiration from NES classics such as Ghosts n’ Goblins, Infernax has a more robust story and quest system, multiple endings, and “tons of secrets”.

Berserk also says the game features “moral conundrums”, with critical choices branching the story and shaping Alcedor’s legacy. The trailer also highlights a significant inventory of items to customise the hero with, a variety of upgrades that seem to be unlocked with each level up, and a mix of platforming and real-time combat. It promises “a million ways to die”, too, which should still appeal to fans of Dark Souls and its ilk.

The game marks something of a departure for Berzerk, with the studio’s previous title being 2018’s musical bullet hell-meets-rhythm action title Just Shapes & Beats. The developer also released Zombidle, an idle game following a necromancer named Bob, released in 2017.

Infernax will launch on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 14, making a suitably violent alternative for anyone bored of Valentine’s Day. The game can be wishlisted on Steam now.

