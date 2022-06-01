Retro shooter ‘Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun’ debuts with gory trailer

During Games Workshop’s Warhammer Skulls showcase, developer Auroch Digital revealed Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – a violent boomer shooter where players control a powerful Space Marine.

Set to launch in 2023, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun will be available on current and former-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC.

Auroch Digital and publisher Focus Entertainment revealed the game will be a “bloody and frenetic homage to the retro shooters of yore” before going into more detail on what fans can expect:

“Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy, as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos. In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!”

The first trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was revealed today (June 1) and includes as much over-the-top violence as you’d expect from the franchise.

Warhammer fans have been treated to a busy day from Games Workshop, as today’s Warhammer Skulls showcase debuted several upcoming games set in the 40K universe. This includes RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, run-and-gun platformer Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, and digital card game Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge.

The showcase also featured several Warhammer games that have already launched – including a new trailer for Total War: Warhammer 3‘s upcoming Immortal Empires mode, and an update to Warhammer: Vermintide 2‘s Chaos Wastes expansion.

Upcoming tactical sports game Blood Bowl 3 also made an appearance to reveal two new playable factions for the game’s beta.

In other gaming news, June’s Xbox Game Pass additions have been revealed and include several Ubisoft games.