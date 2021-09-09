Retro ‘Star Trek’ games come to GOG to celebrate 55 years of the show

To celebrate 55 years of Star Trek, GOG and Activision have brought back some of the most critically acclaimed Star Trek games including Star Trek: Elite Force II and Star Trek: Starfleet Command III.

In all, six classic Star Trek games have been updated to run on modern PCs including Star Trek: Voyager Elite Force, Star Trek: Elite Force II, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Starfleet Command III, Star Trek: Hidden Evil, and Star Trek: Away Team. GOG has also promised that Star Trek: Armada and Star Trek: Armada II will also be available in the future.

All the games are able to run smoothly on Windows 10 for the first time, with some of them also offering LAN multiplayer functionality.

Voyager Elite Force and Elite Force II are both first-person shooters with single-player missions and multiplayer modes to choose from. Both games use the Quake III Arena engine to achieve their distinctive 2000-2001 style.

Star Trek: Hidden Evil is a third-person adventure game set in The Next Generation era of the franchise, while Star Trek: Away Team is a Star Trek-themed take on XCOM with turn-based tactical missions the order of the day.

Star Trek: Starfleet Command III is a strategy game putting players in control of a massive fleet of starships with the choice of playing a Klingon, Romulan, or Federation leader. Lastly, Star Trek: Bridge Commander puts players directly into the captain’s chair.

All six of the games are available on GOG.com for $9.99 each and players can add Star Trek: Armada and Armada II to their wishlists ready for launch later, though a specific release date is unknown.

