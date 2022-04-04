‘Return To Monkey Island’ announced for 2022

Devolver Digital has announced that Return To Monkey Island, the follow-up to The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, will launch in 2022.

From developer Ron Gilbert and Terrible Toybox, in collaboration with Devolver and Lucasfilm Games, Return To Monkey Island will see the long-awaited return of the classic game series.

In a new tweet, Gilbert shared the new teaser trailer for Return To Monkey Island saying, “A little something we’ve been working on for the past two years in complete secrecy.”

You can check out the trailer below:

The trailer opens with a pirate skeleton playing a tune on a violin, sitting on a boardwalk next to a ship, while another skeleton character moves in and out of the shot carrying boxes. A talking skull then appears and says, “Ron Gilbert told me he’d never make another Monkey Island, unless…” It’s cut off before it can finish its sentence.

The charming animation suggests a new, updated look to the Monkey Island series, but no gameplay was revealed. It’s also unclear which platforms Return To Monkey Island will be available on at this time, but it’s likely the game will release on PC.

The only release window we have right now is 2022, whether that means we could see the game release as soon as summer, or as late as winter, remains to be seen. An official website is currently live featuring new artwork of the game and a link to the trailer.

The Secret Of Monkey Island released in 1990 and is a point-and-click graphic adventure game set in a fictional version of the Caribbean during the age of piracy. Meanwhile, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge launched in 1991 on PC, like the first game, and also featured point-and-click gameplay.

