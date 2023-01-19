‘Returnal’ PC release date revealed

The release date for Returnal on PC has been revealed.

Originally released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, the third-person shooter will soon be available on PC, opening up the experience of playing the game with a higher frame-rate and more. The official PC release date is February 15.

Rumours about the PC version were rife last year before being confirmed for an “early 2023” release at December’s The Game Awards.

A PlayStation Blog for the release also includes PC specs. At a minimum, the game will require 60GB of storage (an SSD is recommended), 16GB of RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) GPU.

For top specs, a Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB) GPU is recommended, along with 32GB of RAM. Returnal will offer 60fps across all graphics modes.

Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR have been added to allow players to increase the frame-rate without compromising on resolution, as well as Nvidia NIS.

Ray-traced reflections are now included on top of ray-traced shadows, plus there are two new Ultrawide resolution formats: 21:9 and 32:9. There’s also keyboard and mouse support, though a DualSense controller is recommended.

Returnal follows Selene Vassos, an astronaut who lands on the planet Atropos in search of the mysterious “White Shadow” signal and finds herself trapped in a time loop.

It won Best Game at the 18th British Academy Games Awards last year. The PS5 game was released in April 2021 and by July had sold 560,000 units.

In a five-star review of the game, NME‘s Tom Regan said: “It’s everything you could have hoped for from a next-gen exclusive. Fair warning, though: it may consume your life.”