Rian Johnson tried to teach Angela Lansbury how to play ‘Among Us’ for ‘Glass Onion’

Director Rian Johnson has shared that he tried to teach Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury how to play Among Us for her cameo in Glass Onion, but admitted that she was “not a gamer”.

Speaking to The New York Times, Johnson reflected on Lansbury’s cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which saw the late actress play Innersloth’s popular whodunnit game Among Us alongside Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Stephen Sondheim, and Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).

Johnson shared that Lansbury “couldn’t have been lovelier and more generous,” but admitted that she was “not a gamer” when it came to Among Us, a video game that draws parallels to Knives Out and Glass Onion by pitting a team of players against a murderer disguised as their teammate.

“She was very patient in letting me describe the rules of Among Us, up to a point,” said Johnson. “At which point she just said, ‘You know what? Just tell me what the lines are. I’ll trust you.’”

Glass Onion was Lansbury’s final film appearance, as she passed away in October 2022 – just over a month before the film debuted. According to her family, Lansbury died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles – just five days before her 97th birthday.

Lansbury’s “A-list cameo” was acknowledged in our four-star review of Glass Onion, which praised the film’s gripping plot and star-studded cast.

“Glass Onion is a bigger, flashier, funnier, twistier, clever-er riff on everything that worked well the first time,” reads our review, which adds that it’s “almost impossible to watch without feeling as if you’re being treated to something special.”

As for Among Us, 2022 was a busy year – aside from featuring in Glass Onion, the multiplayer game also took part in crossovers for Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator and Fortnite.

