‘Ricky And Morty’ creator’s ‘High On Life’ has been delayed

It’s been confirmed that High On Life, a shooter from Rick And Morty creator Justin Roiland, has been delayed.

The game was originally announced back in June as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event, and was given a release date of October 25.

However, developer Squanch Games has now confirmed High On Life will be delayed until December 13.

“As we work to polish the best possible gaming experience for High on Life, the game’s release date will be moved to December 13, 2022. The team at Squanch Games is excited for you to play, and we thank you for your continued patience and support,” reads a statement.

“Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs,” reads a description of the game. “It’s up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic, talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world!”

Originally High On Life was set to be a Google Stadia exclusive before the platform shut down its first party development studios. High On Life is now set for release on Xbox and PC.

Ahead of release though, gameplay footage of High On Life will be shown during Xbox’s showcase at Gamescom later this month.

Xbox will have five first-party titles available to play at its booth this year: Age Of Empires 4, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Sim, Pentiment, and Sea Of Thieves. There will also be nine third-party titles available to play including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gunfire Reborn, Inkulinati, Last Case of Benedict Fox, Lies Of P, Lightyear Frontier, Planet Of Lana, and You Suck At Parking.

There will also be an Xbox Gamescom livestream on Thursday August 25 from 1PM BST – 7PM BST

In other news, six Bethesda games have been added to PC Game Pass, including older titles from the studio’s Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and Quake franchises.