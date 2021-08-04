‘RICO London’ is a buddy cop first person shooter coming very soon

A sequel to the 2019 buddy cop shooter RICO is coming on September 2 to Xbox platforms, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

RICO London is all about procedurally generated levels that task players, either solo or in two player co-op, with breaching and clearing rooms whilst working together to defuse bombs and tackle hostage situations.

Developed by Ground Shatter and published by Numskull Games, a trailer for the game can be seen below.

The press release calls it “an ode to retro arcade games with cartoon-style bullets and explosions, this cel-shaded buddy cop shooter finds you tackling the notorious and violent gangs of London as D.I. Redfern and her partner Ahmad Khan.”

“Blast your way through a high-rise building to wipe out the capital’s impending criminal threat during the turn of the millennium in downtown London,” it adds.

When breaching and clearing, the game uses a slo-mo feature so players can pop off more accurate shots, and there’s even a permadeath difficulty mode as well, which features friendly fire. Co-op play is also available both online and as local splitscreen, if you’re feeling old school.

The game will feature both a campaign mode with story and voice acting and a ‘Daily Play’ game mode which adds a new challenge every single day. Players will be able to “compete against the world to settle a highscore with a fixed set of weapons, perks and enemies issued to all players.”

After every level players are awarded medals, the game’s currency, which can be used to purchase supplies, permanent upgrades, and even weapons inspired by action movies. These include the Lockstock sawn-off shotgun, Golden Eye 1911 sidearm, or Yippee-ki-yay SMG.

If you’ve got a hankering for RICO London, the original RICO is currently available on Switch, Steam, PS4, and Xbox.

