‘Riders Republic’ will be free to play for 24 hours starting tomorrow

Ubisoft is allowing eager fans to play Riders Republic for free tomorrow. The game is available to pre-load now and will be available for 24 hours only.

Ubisoft’s PC Play Day will be available for PC users through Ubisoft Connect. The download is available now, so players can get the software downloaded ahead of time. Once the game is live, players will be able to try out all of Riders Pupublic’s multiplayer modes. The career mode will also be available to work through. The tutorial will also be skippable, so that users can make the most of the limited time window.

The mass race is the mode that probably has the most interest. This mode pits 50 racers against each other and switches between wingsuit, snowboard, ATV, skis and more before the chequered flag determines a winner.

Advertisement

The Riders Republic PC Play Day begins at 8am BST on October 12 and runs until 8am on October 13.

Last month, Ubisoft released a roadmap for Riders Republic’s first year of post-launch content. The events begin the same day as the game releases with a Grand Opening Pre-Season. Players will play several modes, including the Mass Race, Tricks Battle, Free For All, and Versus.

Players will also be able to complete weekly challenges to unlock exclusive rewards. Those who have the year one pass will earn two Exotic Kits; The Rocket Bike and the Rocket Skis.

The first season will see the introduction of The Winter Bash. This event will allow players to unlock exclusive seasonal content by participating in limited-time multiplayer events and activities. Those who own the pass will be given access to more kits and exclusive content, such as a legendary cosmetic bundle.

Advertisement

In other news, Total War: Warhammer 3 has provided new details about its improved siege battle mechanics.