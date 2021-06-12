‘Riders Republic’ will release in September and support 64 players

Ubisoft has announced the release date for the upcoming Riders Republic game during its Ubisoft Forward event.

Featured as part of Ubisoft’s E3 conference, Riders Republic which was originally supposed to release earlier this year will now release on September 2.

Ubisoft also showed gameplay of the upcoming open-world extreme sports gaming, showing various areas across the new world. The trailer is available below:

Riders Republic will feature numerous sport disciplines, including BMX, snowboarding, wingsuits, parachutes and dirt bikes.

The new trailer footage also revealed that Riders Republic’s multiplayer mode will feature 64 player races. It’s unclear if the player account will extend to all disciplines, but the trailer featured 64 players racing on bikes through a muddy track.

Riders Republic will feature Redbull-themed content, including the Redbull Joyride event which tasks players with going head-to-head in downhill BMX racing.

Ubisoft also detailed several gameplay elements, including how players can unlock new items and clothing by earning stars in events.

Players will even be able to find landmarks in the game’s map which they can rest at whilst they watch the world go by.

Riders Republic will release on September 2 and will have an upcoming beta.

Riders Republic was initially planned to release earlier this year on February 25, but was delayed due to development issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

