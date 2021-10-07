‘Riders Republic’ Year 1 content roadmap has been revealed

Ubisoft has revealed plans for the Riders Republic first year post-launch content roadmap, which includes new seasons, multiplayer modes, and more.

Riders Republic Year 1 will begin day one with a Grand Opening Pre-Season where players will be invited to the Riders Republic launch celebration to play several multiplayer modes including Mass Race, Tricks Battle, Free for All and Versus.

During this time, players can unlock exclusive rewards through weekly challenges while Year 1 Pass owners will be able to use two Exotic Kits, the Rocket Bike and the Rocket Skis.

In Season One, Riders Republic will introduce The Winter Bash, a seasonal progression where players can unlock content & reward by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events and special activities. Pass owners will be given access to more kits as well as exclusive content, including a legendary cosmetic bundle.

On the other hand, Season Two will add the Showdown Multiplayer Mode, a 6v6 mode played in wild arenas where players will compete to collect and bank more gems than the opposite team.

Finally, Season Three will bring the BMX Sport add-on to the Riders Republic alongside BMX dedicated arenas along with new playgrounds and events to discover. The BMX season will also bring the brand-new BMX career – exclusive for Year 1 Pass owners – with new sponsors, events and a legendary cosmetic bundle.

Riders Republic is set to launch on October 28 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Google Stadia, and PC. To get access to the Year 1 Pass content, it can be purchased as a standalone or by pre-ordering the Gold and Ultimate Editions.

