‘Rift Of The NecroDancer’ is “targeting” a 2024 release date

Brace Yourself Games announced that Rift Of The NecroDancer now has a release window of 2024 thanks to the support of publisher Klei.

“The game is actually in really good shape right now, but we realized that we want to take some extra time to make it really SING,” said the studio in a post to Steam. It added that the positive partnership with Klei Publishing from the launch of Crypt of the NecroDancer was a reason why the two wanted to work together again.

Hey folks! We have 2 pieces of big news to share about Rift of the NecroDancer today: 1. Rift is now being published by our good friends at @klei

2. Rift is now targeting a 2024 release

Brace Yourself Games anticipated that the involvement of Klei Publishing will allow the game to “target” a release window of the first half of next year. Specifics will be shared following the holiday season as the studio makes the most of the stretched time scale for the rhythm action-adventure, such as the arrival of more Rhythm Rifts at launch.

“Thank you for all your support and your continued hype for Rift of the NecroDancer, and another big thank you to Klei for allowing us to take the time we need to make this game a real stunner. We appreciate you all endlessly,” praised the team.

Rift Of The NecroDancer is a spinoff of Crypt Of The NecroDancer, revealed in 2022. This time, the hero Cadence has been transported into the modern world but the return of the rift threatens her reality. Players will fight monsters from the rift – with each one using a unique mechanic against Cadence – in rhythmic combat encounters that are styled similarly to Guitar Hero.

A new soundtrack from composer Danny Baranowsky, who has worked on Super Meat Boy, Crypt of the NecroDancer and Cadence of Hyrule, will accompany Rift Of The NecroDancer, as well as songs from fellow collaborators. The game also offers mod support for the community to add their own tracks to the adventure.

