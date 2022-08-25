‘Rift Of The Necrodancer’ trailer shows off the rhythm game in action

Developer of action-rhythm games Crypt Of The Necrodancer and Cadence Of Hyrule, Brace Yourself Games, has revealed more about Rift Of The Necrodancer.

The studio announced Rift Of The Necrodancer earlier in the month alongside some Crypt Of The Necrodancer downloadable content, but now there’s a trailer reveal and Steam page filled with new info.

Protagonist Cadence is now in the modern world in Rift Of The Necrodancer, and the game’s signature Rift Mode bears a striking resemblance to Guitar Hero, but instead of button presses on a guitar neck, its monsters come out of a rift portal. There’s also a set of rhythmic minigames as well, alongside boss battles that need to be defeated by a “one-two punch, to the rhythm of the beat.”

Check out the new trailer which shows off some in-game footage below.

There’s currently no release window confirmed for Rift Of The Necrodancer with a date “TBD”, but the game can be wishlisted on Steam right here.

Rift Of The Necrodancer is “a new standalone rhythm game in the Necrodancer universe,” whilst Synchrony is DLC for the previous game. Currently in Early Access, it’s been described as a “massive new content pack” with multiplayer, three new characters and mod support, which Rift Of The Necrodancer will have as well.

Synchrony also adds “new weapons, spells, items, enemies, shrines, traps, and more,” with “even more features” on the way after the DLC’s release. Brace Yourself Games explained that the Early Access decision was made because both Crypt Of The Necrodancer and the game’s Amplified DLC spent time in Early Access before launch, and the community’s feedback in that time “helped improve them both drastically.”

