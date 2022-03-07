‘RimWorld’ has been removed from Steam in Australia

RimWorld has reportedly been removed from Steam in Australia, following a “Refused Classification” rating from the Australian Classification Board.

As reported by PC Gamer, RimWorld was recently presented to the Australian Classification Board due to a potential console release. However, following its overview, the Classification Board gave the game a rating of “Refused Classification”, therefore making it illegal to sell in the country.

According to the Board, it came to this decision because RimWorld deals with “matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults.”

Advertisement

In a new Steam community post, RimWorld developer Ludeon Studios shared its reaction to the game being removed from Steam in Australia, saying that even if players buy Steam keys, they will not work. Furthermore, players will be unable to register the game in their library if they buy it from the official website. Additionally, Steam friends cannot gift the game either, even if they don’t live in Australia.

“We don’t have a ton of information about this since it just happened within the last few hours, it’s Friday evening, and most people we could ask are not at work,” Ludeon explained.

“We did not expect this to affect the Steam version because in previous similar cases, as with Disco Elysium for example, an RC rating on a console version did not affect the availability of the PC version on Steam. We’re not sure why this decision was made in RimWorld‘s case.

“I’m sorry this news was so sudden and for anyone who is frustrated by this we are working to resolve this situation and make RimWorld available to everyone again as soon as possible, but we don’t yet know what that might require or how long it may take,” added Ludeon.

Advertisement

In other news, an Apex Legends developer has shared the original plans for Horizon’s Gravity Lift ability.