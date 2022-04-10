‘RimWorld’ to have its “Refused Classification” ruling in Australia reviewed

The Australian Classification Review Board will meet later this month to consider its current “Refused Classification” decision on RimWorld, meaning the game could be made available for purchase in the country again.

The Australian Board will meet on April 20 to consider an application to reclassify RimWorld, with director Tynan Sylvester tweeting on April 8 that Ludeon Studios has “some legal professionals and expert witnesses helping out, so I’m optimistic.”

According to the Australian Board’s website, “decisions and reasons” regarding the potentially updated ruling will be shared here when they are reached. Those who see themselves as an interested party can also write to the convenor of the board up until April 18.

Good news! The Australian Classification Board it going to review their ruling which banned RimWorld from sale in Australia. We've got some legal professionals and expert witnesses helping out, so I'm optimistic. Thanks everyone for your support on this.https://t.co/GxvWIUtgCo — Tynan Sylvester (@TynanSylvester) April 8, 2022

Advertisement

The review board also notes that it “can only consider submissions about the computer game (RimWorld) itself and not any other matters relating to computer game classification policy or issues generally.”

RimWorld was given the “Refused Classification” rating and thus taken down from sale in Australia following its presentation to the board over a potential console release. The group said that RimWorld deals with “matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults.”

The situation around RimWorld is similar to Disco Elysium, as that game was banned from sale in Australia in 2021 before this ban was lifted soon after following a review. The board decided that the game has “sufficient disincentives to drug use to enable it to be accommodated within the R 18+ classification.”

Despite Disco Elysium‘s banned status in Australia, it was only unavailable to purchase physically, as digital purchases of the game remained unaffected by the decision.

Advertisement

In other news, a screenshot taken by Joe Meizies in Red Dead Redemption 2 has won the Virtual Photographer Of The Year award.