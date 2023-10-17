Rina Sawayama to design custom suit for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’

Rina Sawayama is designing a special suit for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Yesterday (October 16), Sawayama took to Instagram to announce that she will be one of several famous personalities designing custom suits for Insomniac Games‘ latest superhero video game.

Per her announcement, she will be collaborating with streetwear brand and designer KidSuper to create an entirely new skin. It is currently unclear if the suit will be specially made for Peter Parker, Miles Morales, or if both Spider-Men will be able to use the suit.

“Something really crazy has happened. Maybe I manifested it, ’cause when I was watching the sneak peek for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, I was thinking ‘Oh, the suits are going to be cool. I love collecting suits and doing side missions’. And then, they reached out and said ‘Do you want to design a Spider suit?’ WHAT?!”

Rina Sawayama and KidSuper have yet to reveal what their custom suit will look like, but have hinted that it will include “leather and a motorbike jacket”.

The suit is expected to launch in-game after its release, though a firm date for its arrival in the game has yet to be confirmed.

Sawayama and KidSuper aren’t the only personalities designing a special suit for the game. According to KidSuper, McLaren racecar driver Lando Norris and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior will also be designing their own Spider suits.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has received a glowing five-star review from Jordan Oloman for NME. Oloman wrote: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 strives to set a new benchmark for the superhero simulator, and by that measure it thoroughly succeeds. It’s all killer and no filler. The world below doesn’t need to be hyperrealistic when you’re in the sky 90 per cent of the time. And when you’re up there, immersed in the web-slinging fantasy and defying an evildoer’s master plan, there’s really nothing quite like it.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release exclusively on PS5 on October 20.