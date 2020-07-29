Riot Games accidentally leaks new ‘Valorant’ agent, Killjoy

Riot Games has leaked details about Killjoy, the upcoming 12th agent for its multiplayer shooter Valorant.

The developer accidentally published a news post all about the upcoming character, with descriptions of her abilities and videos of them in action. However, no images of Killjoy herself were revealed. The page was also taken down soon after.

The post featured blubs of Killjoy’s abilities that were written from the character’s perspective. Read them below:

Alarmbot (C) – Equip and deploy a bot that hunts down enemies who dare to get in range. When my killer robot friend reaches its target, boom goes the idiot. Alarmbot not only deals damage, it temporarily leaves affected targets vulnerable to double damage from all sources. Hold equip if you want to recall your deployed bot.

Turret (Q) – Sometimes it’s good to plant some roots. Deploy a turret that fires at enemies within its 180-degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret. With my turret, I can hold an area pretty well myself while the others cover the angles I can’t.

Nanoswarm (E) – OK check this out. Throw the grenade. When it lands, it goes quiet. Then, activate the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots and catch the enemy crying. I love this trick!

Lockdown (Ultimate) – You’ll have to adjust your timing for the windup, but once you get this device going, it detains all enemies caught in its radius for about 8 seconds. Yeah, enemies can destroy it – except I built plenty more.

Watch videos of these abilities in action, as reposted by Valorant dataminer floxay on Twitter.

ALARMBOT, TURRET, NANOSWARM and LOCKDOWN in order. pic.twitter.com/Y6CdlSW5Us — floxay (@floxayyy) July 28, 2020

Riot Games has since seemingly confirmed that Killjoy would be the 12th agent for Valorant with a Twitter post that features images of the character’s Alarmbot and Turret abilities.

A new agent is expected to join the Valorant cast when Episode 1, Act 2 launches sometime in August. The introduction comes two months after the game’s official launch, which revealed the addition of Reyna.

Riot Games also has plans to roll out one new agent for every Act of Valorant, which lasts two months each. However, the number of new agents is likely to change, depending on players’ feedback.

Earlier this week on Monday (July 27), Riot Games revealed the Act Rank system for Valorant. Act Rank will not replace the current Match Rank system, but will instead act as an ongoing history of past rank placings per Act.