Riot Games announces new game development studio in Singapore

Developer Riot Games has announced the upcoming launch of a new development studio in Singapore. The announcement was made via a blogpost on the company’s website.

The upcoming office in Singapore will be the Riot Games’ second in Asia, having launched a studio in Hong Kong in 2016. According to the announcement, the Singapore studio will focus primarily on developing upcoming games as well as supporting the company’s existing titles. The two offices in Asia will also work closely together, and will be led by studio head Nathan Beemer.

According to Riot Games CEO Scott Gelb, Hong Kong and Singapore’s studios are another step in the company’s plans to further commit to the Asia region, while also moving forward with development for a global audience.

Advertisement

“As we invested resources in the region, we recognised that launching a studio in Singapore while maintaining a strong presence in Hong Kong will accelerate the development of new games across the entire company,” he said in the statement. “Having multiple studios in Asia will enable us to grow our development teams while ensuring we continue to create awesome experiences for players.”

The Singapore studio will officially open later this year, but hiring has begun effective immediately for roles that support League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant and Project L.

In other Riot Games news, the company launched the closed beta of its new game, Valorant, earlier this month and garnered over 1.7million concurrent Twitch viewers on its opening day. The number means Valorant is just shy of breaking the record on Twitch, currently held by Fortnite and League Of Legends. Both games have also racked up 1.7million concurrent views, Kotaku notes.