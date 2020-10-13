Riot Games announces new ‘League Of Legends’ champion, Seraphine

Riot Games has revealed Seraphine, a new champion joining the League Of Legends roster.

Seraphine was announced via a new blog post on the League Of Legends website that dives into her backstory, as well as her abilities. Described as a “starry-eyed songstress”, Seraphine is a mage champion with music-themed abilities.

Read a breakdown of Seraphine’s abilities below, and watch videos her in action at the official League Of Legends website.

Passive – Stage Presence: Every third basic ability Seraphine casts will echo, automatically casting a second time. When she casts an ability near an ally, her basic attacks garner more range and deal additional magic damage.

Q – High Note: Seraphine projects a pure note, dealing magic damage that’s increased by the target’s missing health percentage.

W – Surround Sound: Seraphine surrounds her nearby allies in a song, granting herself and her allies movement speed and a shield. If Seraphine is already shielded, she can heal her nearby allies, restoring health based on how many allies are near her.

E – Beat Drop: Seraphine unleashes a heavy soundwave, dealing magic damage to enemies in a line, slowing them down. Enemies that have already been slowed and rooted are stunned.

R – Encore: Seraphine projects a force that charms enemies and deals magic damage. All champions struck – including allies – become part of the performance, extending the range of her abilities. Allie’s basic attacks also gain more range.

Seraphine was introduced earlier this year through a number of social media accounts. The character has also collaborated with virtual girl group K/DA for a song on the group’s upcoming EP, which is scheduled to release in November. Seraphine will arrive in League Of Legends on October 28, alongside Patch 10.22.

Back in August, Riot Games unveiled another new champion called Samira. Nicknamed the Desert Rose, the champion wields dual pistols and a large sword and officially joined the game on September 21.