Riot Games hints “interest in exploring” a replay system for ‘Valorant’

Riot Games has announced that it’s exploring ways to add a replay system to its new tactical shooter, Valorant.

The studio revealed the potential feature during the third Ask Valorant blog series, where the developer also answered questions about a gifting system and a playlist option.

According to senior producer Steven Eldredge, Riot is “interested in exploring” a replay system for Valorant. “Whether it’s to study previous matches for tactical advantages or to create spicy memes, we know that players will find a wide range of interesting uses for a system like this,” he added. A release date for the feature was not specified.

Riot Games also confirmed that a gifting system will be implemented in Valorant “by the end of 2020”. The studio remarked that it wants to “give players the ability to gift content as a way of celebrating victories, holidays or any occasion that calls for it”, but cautioned that the release window “may shift as we get closer to the date”.

On the other hand, senior producer Ian Fielding has ruled out a map selection or playlist option for Valorant. He explained that “splitting up matchmaking into separate map pools would reduce the overall players in our matchmaking pool, which not only slows down matchmaking, but makes it more difficult for us to produce fair matches”.

The developer also answered other questions regarding the game’s observer tool in relation to its esports ambition for Valorant, and also revealed the number of Radiant-tier players there are in the world. Read the third Ask Valorant instalment here.

In the second Ask Valorant post, Riot revealed that a deathmatch mode will be headed to the shooter sometime in the future. “We’re actively working on the underlying technology as well as designing, iterating, prototyping and playtesting right now,” noted lead game modes producer Jared Berbach.

Last week, lead character designer Ryan “Morello” Scott revealed that his team were toying with the idea of buffing and nerfing a number of agents, including Breach, Sage, Viper and Raze.