Riot Games turns guns into dragons with new ‘Valorant’ skins

Riot Games has unveiled the Elderflame, the first-ever “Ultra Edition” skin set for its new tactical shooter, Valorant.

This elaborate skin will turn four of the game’s guns – Operator, Vandal, Frenzy and (what appears to be) Judge – into fire-breathing dragons with unique animations and sound effects. The trailer for the Elderflame set also previews a flame-themed knife skin.

Watch the teaser below.

Advertisement

Although the trailer does not reveal the price for the set, Joe Lee, Valorant’s revenue lead at Riot Games, has stated that the bundle will cost 9,900 Valorant Points (VP), which is roughly USD$100.

It’s currently unknown if the individual Elderflame skins will be available for purchase. But going off previous Valorant skin sets, it’s likely that players will be able to select specific skins for their guns, although the price for those is currently unavailable

Valorant’s Elderflame set will go live on the in-game store on July 10.

On Tuesday (July 7), Riot Games released patch 1.03 for Valorant, which revamped the Guardian rifle and changed how sudden death for ranked games works. It also introduced a new orb into Spike Rush mode, alongside a slew of quality of life changes.

Advertisement

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter that was released on June 2. In a three-and-a-half star review, NME’s Stacey Henley called the game a “competent hero shooter with the gun intensive gameplay of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and the game-changing abilities of Overwatch”.