Riot Games tweaks release timeline to give employees a week off

Riot Games has announced that it will be rescheduling several upcoming patches and tweaking its release timeline in order to give its employees some time off.

The developer revealed through a news post that starting from August 10, a majority of the company’s employees will be taking a week off to recharge and disconnect. As a result, updates for all of its games will be pushed back, although full details have yet to be released.

“Riot’s taking the week of August 10 off to disconnect, recharge and reboot,” the company said. “To make sure we’re not just cramming more into the following week, we’re shifting some patches and release timelines a bit to accommodate. A few teams are also staggering their time off to make sure everything is running smoothly.”

This rest week follows a banner year for Riot Games, which expanded its slate of titles with the digital CCG Legends Of Runeterra (which received four-and-a-half stars in a review from NME’s Jason Coles) and tactical shooter Valorant. They join its wildly popular MOBA League Of Legends and its 2019 auto battler counterpart Teamfight Tactics.

“This has been a big year for Riot for a lot of reasons. Putting the ‘s’ in Riot Games was perhaps our proudest moment as a company so far, but tending to so many new games is a delicate balance,” Riot Games added. “Add COVID-19, working from home, and everything else going on in the world, and it can be hard to separate the ‘work’ and ‘life’ pieces of the work-life equation.”

“As game developers, we’re all hyper aware of the effects of crunch and project-based deadlines. We owe it to ourselves and to you to prioritize our health as a team (well, many teams) so we can bring you new experiences long into the future,” it continued.

Check out Riot Games’ full statement at its website.

The upcoming one-week break comes hot on the heels of the launch of Valorant Episode 1, Act 2 and its accompanying 1.05 patch. That update included massive Raze nerfs, a new agent called Killjoy, the introduction of the Act Rank system and more.