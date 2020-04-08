Riot Games’ latest offering, Valorant, kicked off its first day of closed beta yesterday (April 7), and has already peaked at 1.7million concurrent viewers on Twitch.

The number means Valorant is just shy of breaking the record on Twitch, currently held by Fortnite and League Of Legends. Both games have also racked up 1.7million concurrent views, Kotaku notes. Fortnite‘s peak occurred during its ‘Black Hole’ event in October last year.

According to the same Kotaku report, Riot Games and its selected streamers will be handing out beta keys to viewers today (April 8), so players can begin testing the game. More beta keys will be dropped over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

However, scoring a beta key is not as straightforward as it sounds. First, players need to register for a Riot Games account and link it to a Twitch account. They will then have to watch one of the invited streamers on Twitch. Check out the full list of streamers here.

It is also important to note that the Valorant beta is only available to players from Canada, the US, Russia, Turkey and Europe at the moment – players with keys who don’t live in these regions will not be able to trial the game at this time.

The first batch of beta keys was issued on April 3, when streamers who were invited to participate in the Valorant closed playtest had the chance to display the gameplay footage they had captured. During the streams, 25,000 viewers received drops granting them access to the beta.