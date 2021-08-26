Riot Mobile coming soon for ‘Valorant’, ‘League of Legends’ and more

Riot Games is about to launch Riot Mobile – a new Discord-like app which allows you to find and chat with all your Valorant and League of Legends pals.

The new app is a replacement for League+ – the mobile companion app for League of Legends. But this time, Riot Mobile will allow you to connect with friends across the whole Riot Games portfolio.

Riot Mobile is coming to mobile app stores on October 4, 2021.

“The first thing you should know is that on October 4th, 2021 League+ will be upgraded to Riot Mobile,” says the official announcement. “When we set out on this project, our goal was to create an experience for players that made it easy to discover new content and activities to engage with, stay informed across all of our titles and events, and connect to other Riot players outside of the game.”

The new Riot Mobile app boasts a new look and feel, but it’s more than that. There are a number of improvements including player profiles, cross-game and cross-region chat, and a multi-game news feed.

The news feed allows the app to pull through the latest about Riot Games titles, including Valorant, League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra and Team Fight Tactics. Additionally, it can be customised to only give you the news you care about.

“The pivot to multi-game is a huge undertaking that will keep us busy for a while. Our main focus will be making it easier for players to connect with the content and people they enjoy across all of our titles in a fun and comfortable way.”

