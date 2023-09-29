‘Road To Vostok’ is moving away from Unity

Road To Vostok, the post-apocalyptic single-player survival game from a solo developer, has revealed a Godot version after the controversial changes to Unity’s fees.

“I’ve been using Unity for over 11 years which means over 4,000 days of working with this software,” said Antti, the developer of Road To Vostok in a new video relaying his feelings on Unity.

Advertisement

He elaborated that Unity is a very popular engine for the Finnish game industry and so there is a large number of developers who are specialised in it. Ergo, the runtime fees will affect a lot of projects, personal and professional, as the cost of choosing this engine could hit them hard if their game is successful.

For Antti himself, he asserted that he would still be developing Road To Vostok even if it hadn’t amassed a following over the years because it is “enjoyable” for him.

“Now, for the first time in my game development career, there’s something that is interfering with that fun. And it’s this Unity situation and multiple side effects that are really complex to explain,” he continued.

As a result, Antti made a small test build of Road To Vostok in Godot, which was well suited to the game due to the similarities with Unity.

“There’s a good possibility that Godot becomes the Blender of game engines,” explained the developer, referring to Blender’s transformation from being rudimentary software to one of the most popular modelling tools today.

Advertisement

“That’s the main reason why I’m more than happy to support this software and take a risk by porting the entire Road To Vostok game to Godot,” he concluded.

If all goes according to his plan, a public demo of the Godot port will be available “at the end of this year”.

Earlier this month, Unity unveiled the new runtime fees that will charge customers for every install of their game once a specific threshold of lifetime installs and revenue has been surpassed.

In other gaming news, Starfield‘s lockpicking minigame has been made into a free fully-fledged browser game by a fan.