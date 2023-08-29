‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ has been delayed to November 2023

Developer Teyon and publisher Nacon have delayed the release of RoboCop: Rogue City to November, however no reasoning has been offered yet.

Originally announced in 2021, RoboCop: Rogue City is intended to be an “authentic RoboCop game experience that is faithful to the franchise’s DNA, while immersing gamers in an original story that enables them to play as none other than RoboCop himself”.

Footage of the game was shown off in 2022, which revealed the return of the robot ED-209 as well as determinant dialogue systems and explosive shootouts in the streets of Detroit. Additionally, the decisions that the player takes will impact the fate of those involved and the conclusion of RoboCop’s story in Rogue City.

Advertisement

Teyon and Nacon aimed for a release in June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but it was pushed to September, and again to November. This was subtly announced in a new trailer with cinematics, destructible environments and an insight into the psychological state of RoboCop. Check it out below:

Presently, there is no reason from the developer and publisher that explains the change. In fact, the Steam listing for RoboCop: Rogue City still shows “September 2023” even though it is now scheduled for November 2, 2023.

“Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth,” reads the description for RoboCop: Rogue City.

“You have the power to decide how to fulfil prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits.”

In other gaming news, X CEO Elon Musk was booed at a Valorant finals event and the crowd chanted “bring back Twitter” so loudly that it interrupted the game.