‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ revealed during Nacon Connect

Nacon has revealed that it is working on a RoboCop game that is set to release in 2023.

During today’s (July 6) Nacon Connect stream, the french publisher made a wide range of announcements and capped it off with a surprise unveiling of a game titled RoboCop: Rogue City.

The short teaser, which gives a brief glimpse of Alex Murphy’s robotic suit and iconic gun concealed in his thigh armour, is available below:

According to a press release from Nacon, developer Teyon is working with MGM entertainment to develop: “develop an authentic RoboCop game experience that is faithful to the franchise’s DNA, while immersing gamers in an original story that enables them to play as none other than RoboCop himself”.

Robert Marick, executive vice president of global consumer products and experiences at MGM said: “We’re very much looking forward to collaborating with Nacon and Teyon to bring one of MGM’s most timeless IP’s back to gaming platforms with a brand-new story.”

Marick continued, saying “The film is known for gripping action and complex storytelling, and we are excited for RoboCop fans to experience this first hand through the game.”

Nacon also announced two other new games during its presentation, the bizarre fantasy brawler Clash: Artifacts Of Chaos, and a World War I horror game known as Ad Infinitum, alongside a whole host of updates to other titles that it will launch.

In other news, Atari has said that it is planning to change up its business strategy in future, in order to focus on premium console and PC games.