‘Rocket League’ Season 3 lands April start date

Video game developer Psyonix has announced an April start date for the third season of Rocket League.

The developer shared the news via a post on its official blog, dated March 26. The upcoming third season will kick off on April 7. Once Season 3 begins, new Competitive Tournament Rewards will be introduced alongside the new Competitive Season.

Season 2 Competitive Rewards will be issued shortly after Season 3 begins, although a confirmed date for this has not been announced. Season 3 will also see the introduction of the newly redesigned DFH Stadium (Circuit) arena.

The DFH Stadium (Circuit) arena will now be outfitted with a track, and will be added to the Casual and Competitive playlists. It will also be available for Private matches and Freeplay once Season 3 kicks off on April 7.

In May, new cars, items and challenges from NASCAR and F1 rosters will be introduced into the game. The NASCAR bundle will be available in early May, while the F1 bundle arrives in mid-May.

In order to match up to the speedy new cars from NASCAR and F1, Psyonix is introducing a new “speed demon” of their own: Tyranno. Tyranno has been described as a “master of dash with a Dominus hitbox”, and will be part of the Season 3 Rocket Pass, which will get a full reveal next week.

The news of Season 3’s launch date follows Psyonix’s announcement that a free mobile game titled Rocket League Sideswipe will launch later this year for iOS and Android devices.

The mobile game will take the “core, competitive gameplay of Rocket League” and reworks it for a mobile platform. The gameplay will see players take part in 1v1 or 2v2 matches. Each match will only last two minutes.