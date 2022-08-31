‘Rocksmith+’ will launch with over 5000 songs next week

Ubisoft has announced details of Rocksmith+, a subscription-based service that’s designed to teach people how to play the guitar.

Launching on PC next week (September 6), Rocksmith+ will feature over 5000 songs from a variety of genres, with tracks by the likes of The Clash, Van Morrison, Eurythmics and Alicia Keys included.

Rocksmith+ works with “any electric, acoustic, or bass guitar” and should work with “most” PCs – you can check out the list of requirements here.

According to Ubisoft, it’s the “largest catalogue of official songs ever offered in a music learning service” with the company promising “millions more to come through partnerships with famed labels such as Sony and Universal.”

Rocksmith+ is available through one, three and 12-month subscriptions, though Ubisoft is yet to announce how much a subscription will cost. However, anyone who has played Rocksmith or the Rocksmith+ closed beta before will be offered one month free if they subscribe for three months, or three months free if they subscribe for a year.

Rocksmith was originally launched in 2011, with a follow-up released in 2014. According to developers, “Rocksmith+’s proven learning method features real time feedback, learning tools, and a vast and ever-growing library of songs in a variety of arrangements.”

A mobile version of Rocksmith+ is due for launch later this year.

Rocksmith+ was originally meant to be released last September but following a 6-week beta test, Ubisoft announced it was pushing the game back to “incorporate user feedback. Ubisoft added that it was “convinced that this new release plan will give us time to deliver a smooth experience”.

