Rocksteady Studios announces a ‘Suicide Squad’ game

Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the Batman: Arkham trilogy, have announced that they are working on a Suicide Squad game.

The reveal comes from the developer’s Twitter and showcases the first promotional image for the game. A character reminiscent of Superman can be seen, emitting a red glow from his eyes. The words Suicide Squad are spread across the character’s head in the style of a crosshair.

Accompanying the image is a tweet which reads “target locked”, followed by confirmation that more information for the upcoming Suicide Squad game will be announced during DC FanDome on August 22.

Advertisement

See the full tweet below:

Little is known about the game at present, however, an official Suicide Squad Twitter account has opened up and will provide updates as they come.

The DC FanDome event will bring together all DC-related news in one place and celebrate the company’s past, present and future. Warner Bros. (WB) Games are scheduled to be making an appearance and the team at WB Montreal have been teasing another instalment in the Batman: Arkham franchise.

Crystal Dynamics is currently gearing up to release Marvel’s Avengers, an action-adventure title with heavy inspirations from titles such as Destiny and Anthem.

Advertisement

It was recently revealed that Spider-Man would be made available for the game as a post-launch hero. However, the character will only be exclusive for PlayStation users, alongside a wealth of additional content, such as in-game events and cosmetic items.