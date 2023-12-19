Rocksteady warns fans about “disappointing” ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ leaks

Rocksteady has warned fans about a number of spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League that have been shared online in recent weeks.

After first being announced in 2020 alongside a launch window of late 2022, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was then pushed back to spring 2023 so Rocksteady could “make the best game [it] can”.

It was delayed again earlier this year with the studio making the “tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players”. The game is now due for release in February 2024.

Advertisement

However, in recent weeks, several key plot points have been leaked online alongside information about which characters will make an appearance.

Acknowledging the leaks, Rocksteady shared a statement on social media that read: “We’re looking forward to players experiencing the story we’ve crafted in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League once the game launches in the new year. We hope everyone can play the game and feel each moment of the narrative for themselves.”

“It is very disappointing to see details being shared ahead of the game’s release, so we can only urge you to try to avoid spoilers where you can. And please try not to impact the enjoyment of other players by posting spoilers,” the studio added.

Last month, Rocksteady Studios shared a twenty-minute deep-dive video on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The video confirmed that the game’s Metropolis map will be “twice the size” of Batman: Arkham Knight’s Gotham City, and revealed that each of the main characters will have a unique way of travelling large distances alongside a variety of weapons, with The Penguin acting as a weapons dealer over the course of the game.

Advertisement

The first-person-shooter sees Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang and Deadshot team-up to kill the likes of Batman, Superman and The Flash in order to save the world. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch February 2, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In other news, fans have been sharing iconic moments from the Max Payne franchise and Alan Wake to pay tribute to actor James McCaffrey, who died over the weekend.