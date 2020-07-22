‘Rogue Company’ enters early access, supports cross-play

Hi-Rez Studios’ upcoming tactical shooter, Rogue Company, has entered early access on all four of its available platforms.

The announcement was made via the official PlayStation blog, and was later confirmed to include other consoles on Twitter. The game is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Even in early access, the game features full cross-play across the board, meaning that gamers can team up no matter what console they choose to play on. The game also features cross-progression across all systems.

Check out the launch trailer below.

While the game is planned to be free-to-play when it gets its officially released, securing an early access key will cost players at least US$14.99 for the Starter Founder’s Pack. meanwhile, the US$30 Standard pack will grant access to the closed beta, as well as unlock all of the game’s playable rogues.

Lastly, the $59.99 Ultimate Founder’s Pack will grant players all of the aforementioned content, plus an extra Spray, Dance Emote, 1500 Rogue Bucks and a Lancer Outfit.

Rogue Company is a 4v4 tactical shooter in the same vein as Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The game has not received an official release date yet. For more details, visit the game’s official website.

In other tactical shooter news, Riot Games has released patch 1.04 for Valorant. The update featured another round of massive buffs for Viper, including improvements to her ultimate, Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen abilities, as well as a stronger version of her decay debuff.

The patch also nerfed Raze and Brimstone’ ultimate abilities, Showstopper and Orbital Strike, respectively, which now cost seven ult points. But Brimstone also received a slight buff as his Stim Beacon will no longer benefit enemies, while its effect radius will not be visible to the opposing team anymore.