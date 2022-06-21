‘Roller Champions’ is coming to Switch according to a new eShop listing

It looks like Ubisoft‘s free-to-play skating game Roller Champions could be coming to Nintendo Switch, according to a new listing.

As reported by Eurogamer, the listing comes from a new UK Nintendo eShop listing where it states that Roller Champions is coming to the console today, on June 21.

The listing also confirmed that this version of the game will be free-to-play as well. Nintendo has yet to officially announce the game’s release on Switch, but its likely confirmation will come sometime today.

Roller Champions launched last month on May 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It was announced back in 2019 and was originally scheduled for an early 2021 release until it was delayed.

Back in March 2022, Ubisoft announced that the new release of early 2022 would also be delayed and instead received a late spring launch.

Roller Champions finds two teams of three players as they race around a track and try to obtain the ball. Players need to tackle opponents, wall-skate, and dunk the ball in their opponents’ goal in order to score.

More points can be obtained by completing additional laps before attempting a goal and after each match, players will gain fans to compete in bigger arenas. Customisable characters are also available.

In NME‘s initial preview of the game, Andy Brown said: “Roller Champions can feel a bit shallow at times, but the game has plenty of shine – in its own weird way. Ubisoft’s real test will be to see whether it’s created a sport interesting enough for fans to latch onto, but for now it’s a free-to-play joy ride to throw away an evening on.”

