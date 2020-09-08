‘Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition’ is coming to PC and Switch

Frontier Developments has announced that Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is returning to PC and bringing a Nintendo Switch port along with it.

Read More: How serious simulator games made their way into the mainstream

The revival of the classic game is being published by Frontier Developments new games label, Frontier Foundry. Both versions of the game will be available on September 24, with the PC version available through both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition will reignite the classic theme park building simulator, including the original career and sandbox modes. Additionally, both post-launch expansions, Soaked! and Wild!, will be bundled into the package.

Advertisement

Players on the Nintendo Switch version will discover intuitive controls that are designed to help create the park of your dreams no matter where you are. On the other hand, PC users can expect to find full widescreen support with 1080p visuals, whilst also utilising the increased compatibility from new PC hardware.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 originally released for PC back in 2004 and was available until 2018 when it was removed from Steam and GOG due to expiring licensing rights with Atari. The title is now owned by its creators, Frontier Developments, and is being published by the company.

Frontier are also working on releasing a console version for Planet Coaster. It was intended to release during the summer, however, the developer ultimately decided to push the release back till the end of the year to coincide with the next-gen console releases.

Advertisement

Planet Coaster: Console Edition is now expected to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.