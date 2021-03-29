‘Rust: Console Edition’ announced for PS4, Xbox One release in May

Game developer Double Eleven has announced that Rust will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles in May this year.

The developer shared the news via the game’s official blog. The console versions of the now seven-year-old multiplayer survival game will launch on May 21 for PS4 and Xbox One. The game can also be played on PS5, Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.

While the console version of Rust is based off the PC version that launched in 2013 through early access, the developer noted that the console versions have been “designed and optimised for a completely separate and unique console player experience”.

Advertisement

The game will take up around 4.5GB of RAM on consoles, compared to an average of 20GB on PCs for optimal performance. The console version will also include loading times of “around one minute give or take”.

The developer shared that for its first console test version, “the initial load took up to 45 minutes to read and decompress the enormous procedural map and its assets into memory”.

The developer also noted that it had to rebuild several of the game’s more advance features so it would translate well on console. It also said that the console versions of Rust will come with regular updates.

However, these updates will “follow their own update roadmap” that defers from the PC version to “provide an optimal player experience while gradually introducing players tot he vast amount of game play and content”.

The game’s pre-order site also reveals that Deluxe and Ultimate editions will be made available. The Deluxe and Ultimate editions differ in their bonus packages, but come with three days early access, and beta access that will begin in April.