‘Saints Row’ reboot announced – releases February 25, 2022

The upcoming Saints Row reboot has finally been unveiled at Gamescom 2021 and will launch on February 25, 2022.

READ MORE: The best Nintendo Switch games in 2021

It’s official – we’ve got our first glimpse of Saints Row – the upcoming reboot that aims to revitalise the long-stagnating franchise.

Heading to the American Southwest, Saints Row introduces us to the fictional city of Santo Ileso, where crime and criminal enterprise are the name of the game.

Advertisement

“Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created,” reads the official announcement. “The unique, sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.”

Build a criminal empire in Santo Ileso and topple your rivals as Saints Row brings an original, “blockbuster” story that shows us the birth of the Saints.

One of the big selling points of Saints Row has to be its locale – set across nine districts and expansive desert; you can explore Santo Ileso in an open-world playground like no other.

It wouldn’t be Saints Row without guns – plenty of guns. The upcoming reboot promises a huge variety of weapons, from hip-shooting revolvers to massive rocket launchers. You can even “obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns.”

Saints Row also promises “unprecedented customisation”, allowing you to style out whatever comes your way with your own unique look. “Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles.”

Advertisement

Best of all, you can experience the entire game in seamless “drop-in, drop out” co-op – allowing your friends to jump into your game and help you take out an enemy crew with ease.

Elsewhere, Crysis: Remastered will not use the Denuvo DRM software, despite its inclusion in a EULA agreement.