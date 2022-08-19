‘Saints Row’ reveals PC specs and requirements

Saints Row is set to arrive later this year, and we’ve just received the official PC specs and requirements from Volition.

The minimum, recommended, high and ultra settings requirements have been posted on the Saints Row website, allowing players to prep for when the game releases next week (August 23). You can view them in the image below:

Advertisement

Here are the Saints Row PC specs and requirements at a glance:

Minimum

RES/FPS: 1080p – 30 FPS

OS: Windows 10 64bit

DIRECTX: DX11

CPU: Intel Core i3-3240, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8192 MB RAM

GPU: GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon RX 480

Storage : 50 GB Available

VRAM: 4 GB

Recommended

RES/FPS: 1080p – 60 FPS

OS: Windows 10 64bit

DIRECTX: DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700k, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 12288 MB RAM

GPU: GeForce GTX 1070, AMD Radeon RX 5700

Storage : 50 GB Available – SSD

VRAM: 8 GB

High

RES/FPS: 1440p – 60FPS

OS: Windows 10 64bit

DIRECTX: DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700k, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB

GPU: GeForce RTX 2080, AMD Radeon RX 6700XT

Storage : 50 GB Available – SSD

VRAM: 8 GB

Ultra

RES/FPS: 4k – 60FPS

OS: Windows 10 64bit

DIRECTX: DX12

CPU: Intel Core i5-12600, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

Storage : 50 GB Available – SSD

VRAM: 12 GB

Saints Row is set to launch on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on August 23. It is a reboot of the popular open-world action series, and sees players starting up their very own criminal enterprise.

NME recently previewed Saints Row, and praised its “thoughtful open-world game with interesting combat and a focus on player freedom.”

In other gaming news, Ooblets is set to leave Early Access and the 1.0 version of the game will be released on Nintendo Switch next month.