Publisher Deep Silver has officially announced the remastered version of Saints Row: The Third.

The news arrived alongside a trailer for Saints Row: The Third Remastered, which depicts scenes of the original game and the remaster shown side-by-side to highlight the latter’s visual improvements. Check it out below.

Advertisement

The reworked edition of the game includes HDR rendering (which means much more realistic lighting), remade NPC assets, and new vehicle and weapon models, according to PC Gamer. Saints Row: The Third Remastered will also include all three mission expansion packs and DLC from the original version.

“We had to go back and remodel most of the assets, and really enhance the polycount, the details,” Nikolay Stoyanov, lead art director at Deep Silver, told PC Gamer. “Almost all the effects have been completely reworked. They have many more frames, much improved fidelity. They’ve been completely re-rendered.”

The remaster will be released on May 22 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (exclusively available on the Epic Games Store). The trailer reveal comes a day after details of the game’s release were leaked on Entertainment Software Ratings Board and video game rental service Gamefly.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is being developed by Sperasoft under the direction of the original development team from Volition. Per IGN, Volition says there is no next-gen version planned for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at this time.

The original Saints Row: The Third launched on November 15, 2011 for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In 2016, Volition released a Linux port of the game, and in 2017, made it backwards compatible for Xbox One. Saints Row: The Third was later released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019 and features all of the original game’s DLCs.