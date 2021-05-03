‘Saints Row: The Third Remastered’ has had its Steam release confirmed

Deep Silver has confirmed that Saints Row The Third: Remastered is coming to Steam on May 22.

The news came when the official Saints Row Twitter account responded to a fan who had asked if there was any plans for the remaster to come to Steam.

The official account responded with a brief but clear “Yes May 22” confirming that the game will be coming to the PC’s main gaming storefront.

Yes May 22 — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) April 28, 2021

Advertisement

Saints Row: The Third Remastered initially launched on the Epic Game Store on May 23 for PC, and was guaranteed a year of exclusivity on the platform.

In a four-star Review for NME, Jason Coles said that the game “basically serves as a hodgepodge of every weird and wonderful mechanic available in gaming at the time, and it still works today.”

Whilst many Remasters and remakes over the years have made significant tweaks, Coles explained that Saints Row: The Third Remastered‘s main improvements are “are all visual, and most of those come in the form of the lighting, which helps to make every vista within Steelport substantially prettier.”

In other remaster news, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly set for release sometime this year, after a prominent Call of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost wrote about his findings on his twitter.

Advertisement

“MW3 Campaign remastered is definitely coming this year, and should be coming Q2 which is the original plan, one month exclusive to PlayStation,” they said before adding, “It was originally set for Q2 this year under a deal with PlayStation, but not sure if that’s still the case,”.

Post-apocalyptic PS2 JRPG Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne will also receive an official HD remaster this May, when it releases on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.