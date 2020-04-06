Information regarding a remastered edition of Saints Row: The Third has been leaked by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB).

While publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have not confirmed the remaster, the video game regulatory organisation revealed information about the game’s age restrictions and rating, suggesting that a rework of the 2011 game could be hitting PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One relatively soon. The remastered game has been rated M for Mature and therefore recommended for players 17 and up, which is identical to the original release.

The ESRB also included a “summary” of the remastered game. ”This is an open-world action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a criminal syndicate known as the Saints. As players attempt to take over a fictional city and exact revenge on a rival gang, they engage in driving and combat missions to progress the storyline. Players use machine guns, shotguns, swords, rocket launchers, and grenades to kill rival gang members,” it reads.

This is not the first time information regarding the remaster has leaked. Last month, online video game rental subscription service GameFly listed Saints Row: The Third with a May 7 release date for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The listing has since been deleted, but not before a screengrab of it has spread across social media. Check it out in a tweet below.

GameFly is listing an unannounced Saints Row: The Third – Remastered for PS4 and Xbox One with a May 7 release date. PS4: https://t.co/mVp6FybHoY

Xbox One: https://t.co/DFZf7EjzFk pic.twitter.com/OCakHf8H2p — Gematsu (@gematsucom) March 11, 2020

The original Saints Row: The Third launched on November 15, 2011 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In 2016, Volition released a Linux port of the game, and in 2017, made it backwards compatible for Xbox One. Saints Row: The Third was later released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019; the port bundled in all of the game’s DLC.

Last week, Deep Silver’s anticipated post-apocalyptic RPG Wasteland 3 was pushed back three months by its developer inXile Entertainment. The studio cited “logistical challenges” arising from the company’s recently implemented work-from-home arrangements for its delay.