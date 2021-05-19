‘Saints Row: The Third Remastered’ coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is set to be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Developer Volition and publisher Deep Silver announced the next-gen version of the game on May 18 through the official Saints Row. Saints Row: The Third Remastered will arrive on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 25.

The game will run at 60fps and “dynamic” 4K resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Meanwhile, Xbox Series S players will be able to choose between two modes: performance at 60fps and beauty at 30fps). The remaster will also feature quicker loading times due to the consoles’ advanced SSDs.

Advertisement

The developer also confirmed that the iconic “Saints Purple” glow has been added to Sony’s DualSense controllers for the PS5 “by popular request”. In addition, the game will also be available on GOG from May 22 onwards.

The current-gen version of Saints Row: The Third Remastered launched in May 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One. In a glowing four-star review, NME’s Jason Coles praised the game for its inclusion of all post-launch DLC packs, its revamped visuals, fun storyline and varied missions.

In gaming news, Rockstar Games has announced that a dedicated next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V will launch for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in November. While the game can currently be played through backwards compatibility on all three consoles, the dedicated next-gen version will boast a range of new features and graphical improvements.